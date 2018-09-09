BOSTON (CBS) – Two dogs up for adoption with opposite behavior styles visited the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Snoopy and Lorna stopped by the WBZ-TV studio.

Snoopy is an 8-month old beagle who was put up for adoption because he was chasing the cats in his previous home. He is friendly and would be great in a home with older children, though he does need some training.

Lorna, meanwhile, is a fully trained 5-year-old pit bull mix. Lorna is able to sit, stay and shake with both paws.

Both dogs could go to a home with other dogs.

For more information about available pets to help the animals, visit the APCSM website.