CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – With the midterm election less than two months away, Massachusetts Democrats gathered on friendly turf Sunday by holding a unity rally.

Their prime target was a Republican not even running in November: President Donald Trump.

“For almost two years, now the only thing the American people have gotten from Donald Trump and the Republicans is chaos, corruption and hatefulness,” said U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren. “But listen up Mr. President. Tick-tock, tick-tock.”

Congressional candidate Ayanna Pressley, fresh off her stunning victory over incumbent Michael Capuano, kept up the Trump-bashing theme.

“Every day we are drinking from a fire hose of insult and assault from that man occupying the White House,” she told the crowd. “Now is the time to be bold, to take risks and the truth is together, we are powerful,” Pressley said.

The theme of the day was “Persist” and signs with that message filling the Cambridge Community Center. The crowd was urged to get out and vote.

Gubernatorial candidate Jay Gonzalez, who is challenging Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in November, also spoke to the crowd.

“Now is not the time for us to lower our expectations, it’s time to raise them. We need a Governor who’s gonna see the world the way it should be, and take us to that place,” Gonzalez said.