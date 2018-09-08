MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS/AP) — Police say a fatal shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire, has set off a search for the gunman.

The city’s SWAT team blocked off several blocks and eventually surrounded a home where the gunman was believed to be barricaded inside late Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. and that the victim, 32-year-old Justin Lee, died at a hospital.

Officers are looking for 26-year-old Paul Dimick as a suspect in the shooting.

A secure campus policy was put into place at Manchester Central High School. No one was being allowed on or off campus.

“Dimick is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” police said.

