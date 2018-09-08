Comments
ANDOVER (CBS) – Police are searching for at least two men wanted for robbing an Andover bank Saturday morning.
The suspects walked into Santander Bank on North Main Street around 11:30 a.m. One of the men passed a note demanding money while the other stood near the entrance.
Neither suspect showed a weapon. No injuries were reported.
The men fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspects are believed to have driven off in a black sedan with a Rhode Island regiatration.
Andover Police said a third suspect was likely driving the car.