  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Andover Police, Bank Robbery, Local TV

ANDOVER (CBS) – Police are searching for at least two men wanted for robbing an Andover bank Saturday morning.

The suspects walked into Santander Bank on North Main Street around 11:30 a.m. One of the men passed a note demanding money while the other stood near the entrance.

andoverpolice Andover Police Searching For Multiple Bank Robbery Suspects

A bank robbery suspect at Santander Bank. (Image Credit: Andover Police)

Neither suspect showed a weapon. No injuries were reported.

The men fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspects are believed to have driven off in a black sedan with a Rhode Island regiatration.

Andover Police said a third suspect was likely driving the car.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s