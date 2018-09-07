BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are a relatively healthy bunch heading into Sunday’s season opener against the Houston Texans.

Only four players were listed on New England’s first injury report of the season, and all are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game:

Marcus Cannon, T (Calf)

Nate Ebner, DB (Knee)

Jacob Hollister, TE (Hamstring)

Sony Michel, RB (Knee)

Cannon was once again a full participant at Friday’s practice, so there’s little doubt he’ll be lining up as Tom Brady’s right tackle come Sunday. Ebner was also a full participant, while Hollister and Michel were limited at Friday’s session.

Rookie linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley was removed from the injury list after being limited with an illness on Wednesday. He was a full participant in Thursday and Friday’s practices.

The Texans ruled cornerback Kayvon Webster out for Sunday’s game with an Achilles injury. They also listed four players as questionable:

Sammie Coates Jr., WR (Hamstring)

Keke Coutee, WR (Hamstring)

Duke Ejiofor, OLB (Hamstring)

Will Fuller V., WR (Hamstring)

Tune in to Patriots-Texans Sunday afternoon on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots! Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, and after the game catch Bill Belichick and Tom Brady’s press conferences LIVE on Patriots 5th Quarter!