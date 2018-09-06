STURBRIDGE (CBS) – A Massachusetts business has found itself in the middle of the debate over NFL protests during the national anthem.

Sturbridge-based Garieri Jewelers purchased a billboard in Charlton that shows a man proposing to a woman on a football field.

“If you’re going to take a knee this season, please have a ring in your hand!” the billboard reads.

The business owner told WBZ-TV the billboard has received criticism. Some people have taken to social media to complain, including a woman who called the billboard “beyond tasteless.”

Criticism has even included a death threat from someone posting on social media. Despite all this, the store owner stands behind his message and says he plans to keep the billboard up through the entire football season.