WEATHER ALERT:Record Heat, Severe Thunderstorms Possible
By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under:Doctor Appointment, Dr. Mallika Marshall, HealthWatch, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) — A new survey conducted by the Cleveland Clinic finds that most men don’t go to the doctor when they should, and it’s their partners who try to keep them on track.

More than 80 percent of women say they encourage their significant others to go to the doctor once a year, but a third of men say they don’t need to go to the doctor because they’re healthy.

More than half of men don’t go to the doctor even when they need to, often believing whatever ails them will “work itself out”.  And many men say they don’t want to discuss health concerns with other.

Men of all ages need regular care, even if they’re feeling fine, but by age 50, it becomes critical.  That’s because conditions like prostate cancer, colon cancer, high blood pressure, and diabetes can become life-threatening if not diagnosed early.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s