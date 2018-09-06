BOSTON (CBS) — A new survey conducted by the Cleveland Clinic finds that most men don’t go to the doctor when they should, and it’s their partners who try to keep them on track.

More than 80 percent of women say they encourage their significant others to go to the doctor once a year, but a third of men say they don’t need to go to the doctor because they’re healthy.

More than half of men don’t go to the doctor even when they need to, often believing whatever ails them will “work itself out”. And many men say they don’t want to discuss health concerns with other.

Men of all ages need regular care, even if they’re feeling fine, but by age 50, it becomes critical. That’s because conditions like prostate cancer, colon cancer, high blood pressure, and diabetes can become life-threatening if not diagnosed early.