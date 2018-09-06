DETROIT (CBS) — Ford recalled about 2 million Ford F-150s Thursday because a seat belt defect can cause a fire.

The recall resulting from a federal safety investigation concerns certain 2015-18 Ford F-150 Regular Cab and SuperCrew Cab vehicles, specifically the driver and front passenger seat belt pretensioners.

“Ford’s investigation found that some front seat belt pretensioners can generate excessive sparks when they deploy,” the automaker said in a statement. “When sufficient sparks are present, gases exhausted inside the lower portion of the B-pillar by the pretensioners may ignite. If this gas ignites, components behind the B-pillar such as insulation and carpet may subsequently catch fire.”

So far, Ford says there have been 17 reports of smoke or fire in the United States linked to the recall, but no injuries.

The recalled vehicles are all 2015-2018 Ford F-150s built at either the Dearborn Assembly Plant between March 12, 2014 through Aug. 23, 2018, or the Kansas City Assembly between Aug. 20, 2014 through Aug. 23, 2018.

Check Ford’s Recall Website

“Ford F-150 SuperCrew and Regular Cab owners should watch for recall notifications from Ford Motor Co. and take action when it’s time to get the free repair,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says.