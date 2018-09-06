MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire man was arrested after leaving a dog inside a car that reached nearly 140 degrees.

On Monday, Merrimack Police received a complaint about a dog that was inside a car in the parking lot of the Merrimack Premium Outlets.

Officers found the dog, and saw “obvious signs of distress.” The weather was close to 90 degrees and humid at the time of the incident.

Police found the temperature in the car was between 134-139 degrees. Officers gained entry to the car and took custody of the dog.

Mark McNally, the dog’s owner, was arrested and charged with one count of animals in a motor vehicle. He was released on $500 personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned on September 10.