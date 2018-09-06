WEATHER ALERT:Record Heat, Severe Thunderstorms Possible
Filed Under:Cape Cod Sharks, Sharks

ORLEANS (CBS) – Eight white sharks were spotted off Nauset Beach Thursday afternoon, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

The sightings between Callanan’s Pass and the Nauset inlet were reported by a spotter pilot for the organization.

There have been no reports of any beaches being closed.

Sharks have been spotted off the Cape all summer long, forcing several beaches to be shut down to swimmers.

Last month, a 61-year-old man was nearly killed when he was bitten by a shark off Longnook Beach in Truro.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s