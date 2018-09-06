Comments
ORLEANS (CBS) – Eight white sharks were spotted off Nauset Beach Thursday afternoon, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.
The sightings between Callanan’s Pass and the Nauset inlet were reported by a spotter pilot for the organization.
There have been no reports of any beaches being closed.
Sharks have been spotted off the Cape all summer long, forcing several beaches to be shut down to swimmers.
Last month, a 61-year-old man was nearly killed when he was bitten by a shark off Longnook Beach in Truro.