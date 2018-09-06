ORLEANS (CBS) – Eight white sharks were spotted off Nauset Beach Thursday afternoon, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

SHARK ALERT‼️8, yes eight, white sharks off Nauset Beach as seen by spotter pilot. Of course you know this by now if you have the @Sharktivity app. Be #SharkSmart get the app and stay up to date on white shark activity. pic.twitter.com/J42GC6X0AN — MA Sharks 🦈 (@MA_Sharks) September 6, 2018

The sightings between Callanan’s Pass and the Nauset inlet were reported by a spotter pilot for the organization.

There have been no reports of any beaches being closed.

Sharks have been spotted off the Cape all summer long, forcing several beaches to be shut down to swimmers.

Last month, a 61-year-old man was nearly killed when he was bitten by a shark off Longnook Beach in Truro.