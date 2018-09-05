BOSTON (CBS) — With Week 1 of the NFL season in full swing, the Patriots had perfect attendance at Wednesday’s practice.

As expected, left tackle Trent Brown was back on the practice field Wednesday afternoon after missing the last two sessions with an excused, non-injury related absence. That’s great news for Tom Brady and his blindside, which Brown will be trying to protect Sunday afternoon against a stout Houston defense.

Also on the field for Wednesday’s practice, which was held in full pads on the lower practice field next to Gillette Stadium, were running backs Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel. Both have been dealing with injuries throughout the preseason, but appear to be trending in the right direction for Sunday’s game.

The Patriots will release their first practice participation/injury report of the season later on Wednesday. They’ll practice again Thursday and Friday ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Texans at Gillette Stadium.

