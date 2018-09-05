LOS ANGELES – September 5, 2018 – Stand Up To Cancer’s sixth biennial telecast will air Friday, September 7th (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT). More names have recently been announced to the show’s star-studded lineup including Jason Bateman, Beth Behrs, Julie Bowen, Josh Brolin, Kaley Cuoco, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Max Greenfield, Jon Hamm, Mark Harmon, Sarah Hyland, Adam Klein, Tyler Labine, Diego Luna, Sonequa Martin-Green, Dave Price, Keanu Reeves, Tracee Ellis Ross, Winona Ryder, Jimmy Smits, Eric Stonestreet, Alison Sweeney, Bree Turner, Sofia Vergara and Marlon Wayans are coming together in the fight against cancer. They join an extraordinary list of previously announced participants including Mahershala Ali, Kathy Bates, Katie Couric, Jennifer Garner, Tony Hale, Marg Helgenberger, Ed Helms, Ken Jeong, Marlee Matlin, Matthew McConaughey, Maria Menounos, Jillian Michaels, Trevor Noah, Dak Prescott, Italia Ricci, Rob Riggle, Karla Souza, David Spade and Keith Urban. The telecast will feature three musical performances, one by 25-time GRAMMY Award winner and activist Stevie Wonder, one by GRAMMY-winning and 6-time reigning CMA Country Vocal Group Little Big Town, as well as one by 11-time GRAMMY-nominee and cancer survivor Charlie Wilson.

The telecast marks SU2C’s ten years of support for cutting-edge research aimed at turning every cancer patient into a long-term survivor. Three patients who are benefiting from Stand Up To Cancer research will appear on the telecast: Caitlyn, a Canadian teen whose hypermutant cancer failed to respond to traditional treatments and spread to two additional organs, enrolled in a Stand Up To Cancer-funded clinical trial and now has no active evidence of disease; Lidia, a retired school teacher from Yuma, AZ, whose pancreatic cancer was treated in an SU2C-funded clinical trial and, in the initial round of chemotherapy with five experimental drugs, saw her tumor shrink by half; and Brian, a former Marine Corps pilot from Atlantic Beach, NC, whose melanoma recurred twice and spread until it was treated in an SU2C-funded immunotherapy clinical trial and went into functional remission.

This year’s fundraising event will take place at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA, with a creative design and production bringing the experience to life for audiences tuning in at home. The historic space will feature a sprawling main stage with Stand Up To Cancer’s animated graphics and SU2C brand colors and other touchpoints layered into every facet of the set and design. Throughout the show, SU2C will bring viewers into the backstage hub, an interactive space dedicated to connecting celebrities from TV, film, sports, music and digital influencers with the public via traditional phone and socially through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

During the telecast, when a Mastercard is used to make a donation through StandUpToCancer.org (US) and StandUpToCancer.ca (Canada) or by telephone, Mastercard will match those donations, dollar for dollar, up to US$1,000,000. The Mastercard donation match ends at 11:59 ET or when the US$1,000,000 donation match is reached, whichever comes first. Only Mastercard transactions are eligible. (The maximum donation match may be met during the course of the live telecast.)

For donations of $25 or more made online at StandUpToCancer.org/AmericanAirlines from September 3 through September 30, 2018, American Airlines will award 20 American Airlines AAdvantage® miles for every dollar donated through the Miles To Stand Up program.

In addition to Bradley Cooper, the telecast will be executive produced by David Jammy and Katy Mullan of Done + Dusted, Stand Up To Cancer’s co-founders Lisa Paulsen and Pam Williams, as well as Bedonna Smith of Anonymous Content, and Madeline Marotto.

As in years past, CBS, Showtime and other networks are donating one hour of simultaneous commercial-free primetime for the telecast. The entire telecast will also stream live on SU2C’s Facebook page as well as stream live and on-demand on SU2C’s YouTube page.