BOSTON (CBS) — There will be a lot of pressure on Trent Brown this season to step in and fill the shoes of Nate Solder. There was also some growing concern with Brown, after he was absent from Patriots practice on Tuesday for the second consecutive practice open to the media.

But fear not, concerned Patriots fans, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Brown’s absence was excused, and that Brown will be returning to the practice field on Wednesday.

Patriots’ LT Trent Brown has an excused absence; he will return Wednesday and play Sunday, per source. https://t.co/WFwuWyG1NQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 4, 2018

The first injury report of the week will be released on Wednesday, but from the sound of Schefter’s report, Brown won’t be on the list.

The Patriots acquired Brown and a fifth-round pick during this year’s draft in exchange for a third-round pick. (The Patriots drafted linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley with that fifth-round pick.) The 6-foot-8, 380-pound tackle became expendable for San Francisco, after the 49ers drafted Mike McGlinchey in the first round.

But Brown is certainly not expendable for the Patriots, who watched as Solder signed a massive free-agent contract with the Giants. Without many viable candidates to step in at left tackle, and with first-round pick Isaiah Wynn suffering a season-ending injury in his preseason debut, the onus fell to Brown to serve as the protector of Tom Brady’s blind side.