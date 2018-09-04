WAREHAM (CBS) – Wareham police arrested Boston Fire District Chief Mark Buchanan and accused him of crashing into a parked car while drunk Saturday.

Authorities in Wareham said an Onset firefighter and special police officer witnessed the possibly intoxicated 60-year-old Plymouth resident back into a car during a community event and then try to leave the scene.

Police said the driver refused to stop at first. When he did stop he told an officer he was a Boston fire district chief.

Bunchan is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. He was arraigned in Wareham District Court Tuesday morning and released on personal recognizance.

“The Boston Fire Department is aware of the allegations facing Chief Mark Buchanan,” Commissioner Joseph Finn said in a statement. “We will monitor the situation as it is adjudicated through the court system and take the appropriate action if and when it is necessary.”