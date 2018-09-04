  • WBZ TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (CBS) – How can you make whipped cream even more of a guilty pleasure? Try adding Hershey’s and Reese’s to the mix.

Kraft Heinz is coming out with Hershey’s Milk Chocolate and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup “dairy whipped toppings.” The company says the milk chocolate variety is made with Hershey’s cocoa.

The sweet treats are already in some stores and will hit shelves nationwide in October.

Photo credits: Kraft Heinz.

And while both sound like a perfect ice cream topper, a press release from Kraft suggests adding the whipped cream to breakfast foods and even fruit. No word yet on if that still counts as a “balanced breakfast.”

The 7-ounce cans will be found in refrigerated dairy aisles for between $2.99 and $3.99.

