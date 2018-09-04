EVERETT (CBS) — A Peabody man pleaded not guilty to beating a dog to death in Everett Tuesday. Steven Severino was seen by police with a dog slumped over his shoulder Monday night, the Everett Mayor’s Office confirmed.

A judge in Malden District Court Tuesday ordered that Severino is held on $150 bail.

Police initially responded to a report of a dog crying in the backyard of a Hoyt Street home. When they came across Severino, it was clear the dog was dead.

A closer look revealed dog had multiple physical injuries, including to his eye, and a broken jaw, said the mayor’s office, although Severino denied assaulting the dog to police.

“There were several neighbor witnesses in this matter who alleged to hear yelping from a dog as well as the sound that they believed to be a dog being thrown against a structure,” the prosecutor told the court.

It did not appear that Severino had any dog bites or injuries.

Police took the dog and brought it in for a necropsy. They also arrested Severino and booked for animal cruelty.

It is unclear who the dog’s owner was or how Severino and the dog are related.

“I am shocked and saddened by the death of this animal,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “We all know that dogs love us unconditionally and are the truest of friends. Behavior like this will not be tolerated in this city and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Severino is due back in court November 7.