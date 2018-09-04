COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBS) — Can’t have just one chocolate chip cookie? Maybe it’s because they really are addictive.

Researchers at Ohio State University point to the cookie’s ingredients. Sugar is shown to induce cravings similar to cocaine, and chocolate contains small amounts of a compound that triggers the same parts of the brain as the active ingredient in marijuana.

When those are combined with the high fat from butter, the mind learns to crave that cookie.