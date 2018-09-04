BOSTON (CBS) — Another former Patriots player has found a new home.

Running back Brandon Bolden, who was released by New England ahead of Saturday’s roster deadline, is staying in the AFC East. He’ll reportedly sign with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, according to ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss.

RB Brandon Bolden is in Miami preparing to sign with the Dolphins, per a source. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 4, 2018

Bolden spent the last six seasons in New England as a backup running back and special teams contributor. He found the end zone six times on the ground, with another pair of receiving touchdowns to add to his total in the 86 games he played in. He had at least 55 carries in three of his first four seasons with the Patriots, but was handed the ball just 14 times on offense over the last two years as he shifted to a bigger role on special teams. He had one postseason touchdown during his time with the Pats, which came in last season’s AFC Divisional round win over the Tennessee Titans.

The Patriots signed Bolden as a free agent after he went undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2012. He won a pair of Super Bowls during his time with the team, playing exclusively on special teams in Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI.

But the veteran was part of the team’s roster trimming over the weekend as they set their 53-man roster for Week 1 of the 2018 season. Bolden was also released prior to last season, but re-signed with the Patriots. That will not be the case this time around.

In Miami, he’ll join Kenyan Drake, Frank Gore, Senorise Perry and Kalen Ballage on the running back depth chart. He’ll again likely see the bulk of his action on special teams, and give Adam Gase’s young team another strong voice in the locker room.