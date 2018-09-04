BOSTON (AP) – U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano has conceded to Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley in Massachusetts’ Democratic primary.

CHECK: Live Primary Election Results

Pressley is all but certain to become the first black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts in November. A win by her would give the Democrats’ progressive wing another win in their effort to pull the party leftward.

The Associated Press has not called the race yet, deeming it too early.

Capuano told supporters “America is going to be OK” and said Pressley is going to be a good congresswoman.

Full concession speech by U.S. Congressman Michael Capuano. pic.twitter.com/GCW4K0t4Ru — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) September 5, 2018

Capuano would be the second Democrat and fourth House incumbent to lose a primary ahead of the November midterms. Pressley has drawn comparisons to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She ousted 10-term New York Rep. Joe Crowley in a Democratic primary in June.

There are no Republican candidates.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)