WESTBORO (CBS) – Hundreds of residents were evacuated from a large apartment complex when a two-alarm fire broke out in the building.

Firefighters responded to Fountainhead Apartments at 297 Turnpike Road after 6 p.m. for a report of smoke showing from the roof of the eight-story apartment building.

westboro fire pic westboro police2 Fire Forces Large Evacuation At Westboro Apartment Complex

Hundreds of people were evacuated from this apartment building during a 2-alarm fire. (Photo: Westboro Police Department)

The fire forced about 250 residents out into the street. Families had to evacuate quickly, leaving with just the clothes on their backs and their beloved pets. No injuries were reported.

“Unfortunately, I just don’t think you’ll have power on tonight, or an elevator or a fire alarm operating, so we can’t let you back in without those basic things,” Westboro Fire Chief Patrick Purcell told residents at the scene.

Residents were allowed back into their units to gather some items to get through the night.

Purcell said the blaze started in the elevator and spread through the roof.

Crews knocked the flames down quickly, thanks to help from surrounding communities.

The heat and the height of the building were challenges for firefighters.

“Some of the difficulties were that the building is eight stories tall,” Purcell said. “This was a second call that was going on at the same time – a simultaneous call. We were fortunate enough to have our mutual aid companies from Northboro and Southboro to assist us.”

The Red Cross responded to help displaced residents.

