  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coast Guard, Local TV, Michelle Fisher, paraglider, Seabrook NH

SEABROOK, New Hampshire (CBS) — The Coast Guard was back out on the water searching for a paraglider early Monday morning near Seabrook, New Hampshire. Crews responded a 911 call about a possible paraglider in distress around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.

An hour-long first-light search was conducted by an HC-144 Ocean Sentry plane from Cape Cod, according to a tweet from the Coast Guard.

An 87-foot patrol boat is expected to join the search Monday afternoon.

The possible person in the water was reportedly about 600 yards off Seabrook Beach. There are no correlating reports of a missing person at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s