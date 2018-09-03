SEABROOK, New Hampshire (CBS) — The Coast Guard was back out on the water searching for a paraglider early Monday morning near Seabrook, New Hampshire. Crews responded a 911 call about a possible paraglider in distress around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.

An hour-long first-light search was conducted by an HC-144 Ocean Sentry plane from Cape Cod, according to a tweet from the Coast Guard.

This morning @USCGNortheast tells me they still have a boat and crew searching for a blue paraglider that reportedly went down off #SeabrookBeach yesterday. The Coast Guard is asking that anyone with information, give them a call. @wbz pic.twitter.com/deGoy844Tf — MichelleReneeFisher (@Michelle_WBZ) September 3, 2018

An 87-foot patrol boat is expected to join the search Monday afternoon.

The possible person in the water was reportedly about 600 yards off Seabrook Beach. There are no correlating reports of a missing person at this time.