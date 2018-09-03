BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will make their final September roster additions on Tuesday, when the team activates third baseman Rafael Devers from the DL and calls up second baseman Brandon Phillips.

Devers has been on the disabled list with a lingering hamstring injury since Aug. 17, but has played fives games with the PawSox in his latest rehab stint. He’s gone 5-for-17 at the plate, including 2-for-4 on Sunday, with a pair of doubles and a homer for Boston’s Triple-A affiliate.

It’s been a tough year overall for Devers in his second season in the big leagues, as he’s hitting just .242 with 16 homers and 22 doubles while driving in 55 runs over 102 games. He’s struggled mightily in the field for Boston, leading the majors with 21 errors at third base. Boston manager Alex Cora said that veteran Eduardo Nunez will continue to play third upon Devers’ return, with the two players platooning at the hot corner.

As for Phillips, the 37-year-old likely won’t see too much playing time but will be provide solid veteran on the Boston roster. The three-time All-Star signed a minor league deal with the Red Sox back in June, and stuck it out with the PawSox despite having the ability to opt-out of his deal on two different occasions. Phillips earned his late-season call-up by playing extremely well in Triple-A, hitting .302 with 14 doubles and 29 runs scored in 38 games, while also being a great presence inside the clubhouse.