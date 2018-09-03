  • WBZ TVOn Air

LAWRENCE (CBS) – A 20-year-old man was fatally shot on Brook Street in Lawrence, authorities said.

Lawrence police officers responded to Brook Street about 5 p.m. Monday for a report of a man shot in the head, police said.

lawrence fatal shooting police tape Man Killed In Lawrence Shooting

A man in his 20s was shot and killed in Lawrence, police said.

Police described the victim as a Hispanic male. His identity was not released.

No arrests had been made by Monday night, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.

The victim was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and then transferred to a Boston Hospital.

lawrence fatal shooting Man Killed In Lawrence Shooting

Investigators combed the neighborhood for evidence. (WBZ-TV)

“This remains a very active investigation, however based on the information received at this time it is not believed to be a random act of violence,” Lawrence Police said in a statement.

Further information was not immediately available.

