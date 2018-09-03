HOLLIS, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire say a drunk driver illegally passed a school bus as it was dropping off students.

The Hollis Police Department reported receiving multiple 911 calls Friday about a driver unlawfully passing by the school bus near Wheeler and Farley Roads. Officers at the scene also determined there was an altercation between the erratic driver and others in the area.

Police say the driver tried to avoid a traffic stop down the road but was soon taken into custody.

“The stop and subsequent investigation determined that the driver was impaired and he was placed under arrest,” police said in a statement.

Joseph Demaio, 21, faces charges including operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor, disobeying a police officer, an open container violation and unlawfully passing a school bus.

He was realized on $2,000 personal recognizance bail and is due back in court on Sept. 12.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Hollis police.