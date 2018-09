ARLINGTON (CBS) — Arlington police are looking for a missing teenager.

They say 14-year-old Samuel Mauricio Reyes-Jimenez was last seen Sunday on Broadway in East Somerville. He’s been missing since Aug. 27, police said.

Samuel Mauricio REYES-JIMENEZ is missing from 25 Walnut St. in Arlington. REYES-JIMENEZ is a 14 year-old Hispanic male. He has been missing since Monday, August 27, 2018. pic.twitter.com/xTnX8TGfY0 — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) September 3, 2018

He was wearing blue Adidas sneakers, khaki shorts and a green T-shirt.

Samuel is about 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 85 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Arlington police.