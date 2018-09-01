  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    2:30 PMCollege Football: The Drive to Atlanta
    3:00 PMCollege Football Today
    3:30 PMCollege Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gloucester, Local TV, YMCA

GLOUCESTER (CBS) – A YMCA counselor has been arrested on charges that he assaulted a child during an overnight camp event.

Christopher Brayton-Tedesco, 28, was arrested at his home and charged with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old. He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Friday.

Brayton-Tedesco was a counselor at Cape Ann YMCA.

YMCA CEO Chris Lovasco said Brayton-Tedesco was suspended after a colleague reported an incident that “made him uncomfortable and suspicious.” The incident was reported to police.

Lovasco said Brayton-Tedesco has undergone “regular and recent” background checks as part of his employment.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of every child in our care is our top priority, which is why we adhere to a screening process that is the highest standard for non-profits working with children,” Lovasco said.

No further details on the incident are currently available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s