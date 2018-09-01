GLOUCESTER (CBS) – A YMCA counselor has been arrested on charges that he assaulted a child during an overnight camp event.

Christopher Brayton-Tedesco, 28, was arrested at his home and charged with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old. He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Friday.

Brayton-Tedesco was a counselor at Cape Ann YMCA.

YMCA CEO Chris Lovasco said Brayton-Tedesco was suspended after a colleague reported an incident that “made him uncomfortable and suspicious.” The incident was reported to police.

Lovasco said Brayton-Tedesco has undergone “regular and recent” background checks as part of his employment.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of every child in our care is our top priority, which is why we adhere to a screening process that is the highest standard for non-profits working with children,” Lovasco said.

No further details on the incident are currently available.