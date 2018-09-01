  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Winchester

WINCHESTER (CBS) – A 4-year-old boy was pulled from the water at Sandy Beach on Saturday afternoon.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital and then transferred to a Boston hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Emergency crews responded to the beach around 3 p.m. Saturday, according to the Winchester Fire Department.

A doctor and off-duty Revere police officer were nearby and administered CPR. According to Massachusetts State Police, the boy was pulled from shallow water, and was alert and conscious when taken to the hospital.

Further information was not immediately available.

Watch this website and WBZ-TV for updates.

