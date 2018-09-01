PROVINCETOWN (CBS) – A fisherman nearly drowned Saturday morning off the coast of Provincetown after he fell overboard entangled in gear.

The Coast Guard was called to assist scallop boat “Glutton” just after 7 a.m. The boat was two nautical miles off of Highland Light near Provincetown.

The scalloper was submerged and tangled in gear. Crew members were able to pull him back onboard.

A Coast Guard boat with an EMT from the Provincetown Fire Department on board was launched and arrived about an hour later. The Coast Guard also sent a helicopter to the boat.

The fisherman’s condition is not known.