PROVINCETOWN (CBS) – A fisherman nearly drowned Saturday morning off the coast of Provincetown after he fell overboard entangled in gear.

The Coast Guard was called to assist scallop boat “Glutton” just after 7 a.m. The boat was two nautical miles off of Highland Light near Provincetown.

coastguard Fisherman Rescued After Falling Overboard Off Provincetown

A Coast Guard helicopter arrives to treat a fisherman who fell overboard. (Courtesy Photo)

The scalloper was submerged and tangled in gear. Crew members were able to pull him back onboard.

A Coast Guard boat with an EMT from the Provincetown Fire Department on board was launched and arrived about an hour later. The Coast Guard also sent a helicopter to the boat.

The fisherman’s condition is not known.

