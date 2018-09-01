  • WBZ TV

FOXBORO (AP) — Lawrence Olum tied it in the 70th minute and the Portland Timbers held on for a 1-1 draw with the New England Revolution on Saturday night.

Olum leveled it for Portland (11-7-8) with a right-footed stab at Julio Cascante’s redirection of David Guzman’s corner.

The Revolution (7-10-9) opened the scoring in the 58th minute on Scott Caldwell’s first goal of the season. He scored on a putback of Kelyn Rowe’s shot attempt. Two minutes earlier, goalkeeper Steve Clark replaced an injured Jeff Attinella for Portland.

