BOSTON (CBS) — With a lack of depth at the wide receiver position, and with the extra roster spot during Julian Edelman’s suspension, there was some hope in New England that the man once described as “the spitting image of Wes Welker” might be able to seize a role.

Unfortunately, though, for Riley McCarron, that hope is no more, as the receiver did not survive the final round of cuts.

Per colleague @FieldYates, the Patriots have informed RB Brandon Bolden and WR Riley McCarron of their intention to release them. Bolden was released at last year's cutdown, and brought back a day later. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 1, 2018

McCarron, 25, initially joined the Patriots’ practice squad last year, after being released from the Houston Texans’ practice squad.

The 5-foot-9, 198-pound receiver has yet to appear in an NFL game. In the Patriots’ third preseason game this year, McCarron caught four passes for 49 yards. He also spent time as a punt returner this summer.

McCarron played collegiately at Iowa, where he caught 50 passes for 584 yards and five touchdowns in 46 games played.