Filed Under:Angry Orchard, Local TV, Paul Burton

BOSTON (CBS) – Fans are angered at Angry Orchard after the cider company abruptly canceled a concert set for Saturday on City Hall Plaza with only one day’s notice.

Angry Orchard says they’ll issue refunds. But some customers online say that’s not enough.

angry orchard cancels concert 1 courtesy facebook angry orchard Customers Upset After Angry Orchard Abruptly Cancels Boston Music Festival

(Facebook Image)

The company posted on Facebook with an update for those planning to attend the Harvest Fest Rock the Roots Music Festival.

They canceled the event due to “unforeseen circumstances.” The update came just one day before the festival and said ticket holders will receive an email with refund info.

angry orchard cancels 2 courtsy facebook angry orchard Customers Upset After Angry Orchard Abruptly Cancels Boston Music Festival

(Facebook Image)

General admission tickets cost $55. VIP tickets were $90.

Customers are demanding answers on the event’s Facebook page, saying that some people paid for flights and hotels for the now canceled event.

