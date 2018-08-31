BOSTON (CBS) – There’s only one city with worse drivers than Boston, according to a new report.

Baltimore has taken Boston’s spot at the very bottom of Allstate’s “Best Drivers Report.”

The report says Boston drivers go only 3.9 years between insurance claims and have 25.7 “hard-braking events” per 1,000 miles.

Boston comes in at No. 199 on the list of 200 cities, closely followed by Worcester at 197 and Springfield at 195.

At the other end of the spectrum, Allstate says the nation’s best drivers are in Brownsville, Texas.

The study is based on property damage frequency of Allstate-insured drivers between 2015 and 2016.