LOWELL (CBS) – Police are searching for two masked men who broke into a home and assaulted the two elderly residents who were sleeping inside.

The suspects broke into the Fifth Ave. home around 3:40 a.m. on Friday. The victims said they were awoken by the men demanding money.

Both victims, an elderly brother and sister, suffered minor injuries. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Lowell Police said the men were dressed in black and wearing masks. They ran out the front door without taking any money, but detectives discovered the resident’s car was stolen.

The 2007 Infinity was later recovered. It is being processed for evidence.

Investigators believe the suspects broke through a front porch screen window and entered the home through the inner door. The residents had left the door open for fresh air.