LOWELL (CBS) – Lowell police have stepped up patrols through a neighborhood where a home invasion occurred early Friday morning. An elderly brother and sister attacked while they were sleeping.

Neighbors are nervous that the suspects are still out there.

Reid Homer’s dog serves as his security system. He worries that he had no idea what was going on in the house across Fifth Avenue until an officer knocked on his door.

“This is a village, we have to take care of each other and I am pretty upset that I wasn’t there for them,” said Homer.

Shortly after 3:40 a.m. Friday, Lowell police say two masked men broke into the Fifth Avenue home. Officers say the men roughed up the brother and sister who are both around 80.

“They’re very active and independent for their age, very nice people,” said Homer describing his neighbors.

The victims were able to tell police the two men woke them up and demanded money. The men left without any cash, but with one of their cars.

“I believe that the woman was yelling, and I think that may have scared them,” said Lowell Police Capt. Paul Laferriere.

Police said the attackers broke a front porch window and then walked through the open interior door.

“This may have been a crime of opportunity at the time,” said Laferriere.

Officers interviewed neighbors in an effort to find the attackers.

“I was shocked,” said one neighbor who provided surveillance video of three men walking down the street. Police said it’s one of several videos they are examining.

Reid Homer said he is not going to take a chance of another home invasion near him.

“We’re evaluating some things, definitely going to put up some cameras, stuff like that,” said Homer.

Police said the brother and sister are still in the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Officers, who recovered the car not far from the home, said they’re already looking at a couple of people as suspects.