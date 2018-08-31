BOSTON (CBS) – Two people fired shots at each other near a playground in Chelsea, and bullets struck at least one home in the neighborhood.

Chelsea Police are investigating the Exeter Street incident, which took place near Garfield Ave. They say the two people, who have not been identified, fired multiple bullets at one another.

No one was hit. One of the bullets went into a nearby apartment.

In addition to forensic evidence, police say surveillance video on a nearby home will be key for investigators. No arrests have been made.

Nearby departments have been asked to be on the lookout for a light-colored car that one of the suspects drove away in.