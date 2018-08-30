LAWRENCE (CBS) – Even before their first games, it’s already looking like a winning season for the Lawrence Pop Warner program.

As the season approached, the program was short thousands of dollars needed for insurance and equipment, among other expenses.

“It’s a physical sport so you’re constantly looking at what you’ve got to replace. Buses are pretty expensive. Referee fees. Stadium fees for the maintenance. It adds up,” explains equipment manager and coach John Correa.

“I was wondering if there would be enough pads for us all. Enough equipment?” said 13-year-old co-captain Matteo Mustapha.

Program directors never want to turn away players whose families can’t afford the registration fee. When the bad news began to spread, city businesses began writing checks, so that no kid would have to miss out.

“That’s really cool! I want to say thank you for donating the money!” said 7-year-old cheerleader Arianna Santiago.

“I was very thankful for it. They did a really good thing. Very appreciative,” said Mustapha.

The donations came in from car dealerships and restaurants, towing companies and city leaders.

“That’s what football is all about, you know? It passes on to every generation. It transcends any age. Keeps on going. See those kids suit up and it brings a smile to your face every time,” Coach Correa added.

More than 120 boys and girls play football, supported by about 30 cheerleaders. With the budget concerns behind them, the volunteers and kids can focus on getting better and having fun.

“I just love the game,” said 12-year-old co-captain Isaiah Rosario.

“It takes a lot of effort because you need to learn the routine fast and know how to do everything sharp,” said 10-year-old cheerleader Jacqueline Correa.

“I love the contact. The sport is awesome,” said 12-year-old co-captain Jayden Abreau.