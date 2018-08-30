BROCKTON (CBS) – Teachers in Brockton are being given more than school supplies as the new year gets underway.

The district is providing educators with 5-gallon buckets that have a wooden doorstop, a hammer, 50 feet of rope, and a roll of duct tape. The kit is aimed to help teachers protect students in the case of an active shooter situation or other emergency.

Deputy superintendent of schools Mike Thomas told the Brockton Enterprise that in the event of an emergency, teachers need to be able to think quickly on their feet.

“Teachers can’t be running around the room looking for cords, or looking for something to smash a window. Now they know exactly where everything is,” Thomas told the newspaper.

Lowe’s supplied buckets to the district at a wholesale cost to the city. According to the Enterprise, 40 store employees assembled 1,080 kits.

Amy Klinger, co-founder of Educator’s School Safety Network, told the newspaper it’s important to provide teachers with the tools, but it’s even more critical to be sure they are trained on what to do in the event of an emergency.

“The bucket is essentially geared toward one thing, which is an active shooter,” Klinger said. “We encourage schools to go beyond putting something in a classroom and prepare for all types of hazard response and prevention.”