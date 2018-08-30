  • WBZ TVOn Air

MEDFORD (CBS) – How would you like to get paid to eat avocados?

Tufts University is teaming up with three other schools for a diet study. It will pay 1,000 people to eat an avocado every day for six months.

The researchers want to see if avocados can help with weight loss. Participants who meet the requirements will get $300 when the study is over.

A website for the study says there’s been an “overwhelming response” from the public, and they’re asking people to check back in two weeks to see if they might qualify.

