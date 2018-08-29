WILMINGTON (CBS) — A boy was rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening after he was pulled from the waters of Silver Lake in Wilmington.

The State Police dive team and even neighbors in kayaks could be seen searching through the water.

Witnesses say the beach and the water were crowded, as many residents flocked to the water to beat the heat.

State Police have not said anything about the boy’s age or his condition. It is unknown how long he was unaccounted for.

According to the town’s website, Silver Lake and Town Beach are technically closed for the season and swimmers are doing so at their own risk.