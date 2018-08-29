WEATHER ALERT:Excessive Heat Warning
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Juli McDonald, Local TV, Water Rescue, Wilmington

WILMINGTON (CBS) — A boy was rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening after he was pulled from the waters of Silver Lake in Wilmington.

The State Police dive team and even neighbors in kayaks could be seen searching through the water.

silverlakesearch Boy Pulled From Waters Of Silver Lake In Wilmington

The search for a missing child or teen took place in the waters of Wilmington’s Silver Lake on Wednesday (WBZ-TV)

Witnesses say the beach and the water were crowded, as many residents flocked to the water to beat the heat.

State Police have not said anything about the boy’s age or his condition. It is unknown how long he was unaccounted for.

According to the town’s website, Silver Lake and Town Beach are technically closed for the season and swimmers are doing so at their own risk.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s