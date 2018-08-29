BARNSTABLE (CBS) – Police charged a man with setting fire to equipment at the construction site for a new fire station in Hyannis.

Around 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, an excavator went up in flames on High School Road. Two smaller fires were also found underneath two temporary office trailers.

A responding officer found 25-year-old Allen Beckwith inside the fenced in construction site. The officer chased Beckwith to a nearby pharmacy.

Police say Beckwith broke into a storage container and set the three fires. He was arrested and charged with three counts of arson, breaking and entering, trespassing, and a probation warrant.

Beckwith is expected to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Wednesday.