BOSTON (Hoodline) – Finding a good deal can be a challenge if you’re seeking new digs on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Downtown look like these days—and what might you get for the price?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,965, compared to a $2,199 one-bedroom median for Boston as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Downtown, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Boston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

85 E. India Row

Listed at $2,850/month, this 858-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom address is located at 85 E. India Row.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, concierge service, on-site management, on-site laundry and a residents lounge. In the unit, you’ll find an open living room floor plan, hardwood and tile floors, large windows with horizontal blinds, designer lighting, central heating and air conditioning, large closets and extra storage space. Sorry pet owners, cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Here’s the listing.)

45 Broad St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 45 Broad St., is listed for $2,875/month.

Building amenities include shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, look for an open living room floor plan, hardwood floors, high ceilings, air conditioning units, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, designer cabinetry, windows with horizontal blinds and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the listing here.)

4 Devonshire St.

And here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4 Devonshire St., which, with 730 square feet, is going for $2,880/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking and secured entry. In the unit, look for tile and carpet floors, white appliances, granite counter tops, wooden cabinetry and high ceilings. Pets are forbidden.

(Check out the listing here.)

115 Water St.

Listed at $2,950/month, this 975-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 115 Water St.

In the unit, you’re promised French doors, high ceilings, hardwood and tile flooring, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, large windows, skylights, walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and granite counter tops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

