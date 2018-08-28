WEATHER ALERT:Excessive Heat Watch
WESTMINSTER (CBS) – For kids all across America, it’s time to put down the video game controller and hit the books.

And in Westminster, police shared a reassuring message to students Tuesday that wildly popular game Fortnite will still be there when the homework is done.

“Welcome back to school!” an electronic road sign flashes. “Summer was too long and Fortnite will be OK without you.”

It’s far from the only sign using Fortnite for social media laughs as classes begin again.

For parents struggling to wean kids from their Fortnite addiction, WBZ-TV’s Dr. Mallika Marshall has some advice here. 

