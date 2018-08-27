HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. (CBS) — Police are investigating an attack on a seagull at New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach.

A woman who posted pictures on Facebook Sunday says she saw a man slamming the seagull with his foot. She says the man did it because the seagull was bothering him.

The woman says the bird looked like it had a broken leg and couldn’t move so bystanders brought it from the water to the sand.

Hampton, New Hampshire police say the bird is being taken care of and they’re looking to talk to anyone who witnessed the attack.