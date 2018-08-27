BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots just can’t seem to add any depth at wide receiver this offseason.

Veteran receiver Eric Decker retired over the weekend after spending three weeks struggling to catch on in the New England offense. The 31-year-old became the third veteran to fall off New England’s depth chart at the position, joining Jordan Matthews and Kenny Britt, both of whom were released earlier this summer due to health concerns. Mix in third-year wide out Malcolm Mitchell, who was cut with a balky knee, and Tom Brady has lost a handful of potential weapons for the 2018 season.

Concerns about the Patriots’ depth at receiver have been festering since the offseason when Danny Amendola left for Miami via free agency and Brandin Cooks was traded to Los Angeles. The matter was magnified even more with Julian Edelman suspended for the first month of the regular season. That leaves Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson as the only “locks” to make the Patriots’ regular season roster, with Riley McCarron, Devin Lucien, Braxton Berrios and Paul Turner battling for the final slot on the depth chart. But even with their depth concerns, Bill Belichick could easily opt to just go with just three receivers when the team submits their 53-man roster on Saturday afternoon.

If the Patriots’ lack of receiving talent is concerning Belichick, he isn’t showing it. The Patriots head coach wouldn’t comment on the team’s current situation at receiver when asked about it during his Monday press conference at Gillette Stadium.

“Look, our entire team, we all have a lot of work to do,” said Belichick. “We all have a lot to prove at every position. None of us have done anything this year in the 2018 season. I think we’re all in the same boat on that one – coaches, players, whatever position you want to look at. We all have a long way to go and we’ll see where we get to.”

As for Decker, Belichick thanked the receiver for his effort during his brief time in New England.

“He’s had a great career. I have a lot of respect for Eric going all the way back to when we talked to him coming out of Minnesota, and when Josh [McDaniels] drafted him [in Denver], and to Tennessee, and the Jets and so forth. I enjoyed working with him. Again, I really have a lot of respect for him, what he did. I think he’s decided to retire from football, so we wish him well and appreciate what he did.”