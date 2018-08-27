ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Two Attleboro Police officers shot and wounded a man who fired at them early Monday morning, investigators said.

Police got a call around 6:45 a.m. for a man inside a church with a gun, but when officers arrived, he was gone, according to Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney.

They found him a short time later on Route 1A, but when they approached him the chief said the man started firing at the officers without warning. Two rounds hit a policer cruiser.

“The officers returned fire, the suspect was hit, eventually taken into custody and transported to Rhode Island Hospital,” Heagney told reporters.

His name has not been made public. Police said he’s in his 30’s.

The officers were not hurt, police said, but they were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

We thank you for all the support and well wishes for our two officers who were involved that very traumatic event this morning. We greatly appreciate you!!!!! — Attleboro Police (@AttleboroPolice) August 27, 2018

Part of Route 1A remained closed for the investigation.