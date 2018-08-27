  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Attleboro, Attleboro Police, Police Shooting

ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Two Attleboro Police officers shot and wounded a man who fired at them early Monday morning, investigators said.

Police got a call around 6:45 a.m. for a man inside a church with a gun, but when officers arrived, he was gone, according to Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney.

They found him a short time later on Route 1A, but when they approached him the chief said the man started firing at the officers without warning. Two rounds hit a policer cruiser.

attleboro1 Attleboro Police Officers Shoot, Wound Gunman

One of the bullet holes in the windshield of the Attleboro Police cruiser. (WBZ-TV)

“The officers returned fire, the suspect was hit, eventually taken into custody and transported to Rhode Island Hospital,” Heagney told reporters.

His name has not been made public. Police said he’s in his 30’s.

attleboro2 Attleboro Police Officers Shoot, Wound Gunman

Several evidence markers at the scene of the shooting Monday. (WBZ-TV)

The officers were not hurt, police said, but they were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Part of Route 1A remained closed for the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s