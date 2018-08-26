BOSTON (CBS) – A Madden ’19 video game tournament was underway at a mall in Jacksonville, Florida when gunfire suddenly erupted Sunday afternoon.

People could be heard screaming on a live stream of the event. At least a dozen shots rang out.

The shooting left three people dead, including the gunman, identified as 24-year old David Katz of Baltimore. Police say he was competing in the tournament and took his own life after opening fire.

In Boston, police stepped up security at the Seaport World Trade Center where the Shine Series, a similar video game tournament, was taking place.

Our prayers go out to those hurt by the shooting at the Jacksonville Madden tournament today We are actively coordinating with venue management for more thorough bag checks, and we will have an increased security presence in and around the venue today — Shine_Series (@Shine_Series) August 26, 2018

A local gamer described how competitive these events can be.

“These players take their games very seriously,” said Jamie York. “These people are under a lot of pressure. It’s a lot of fun and I can’t imagine getting – having something like that happen.”

The shooting left nine people with gunshot wounds in addition to the three who were killed. Police believe Katz used one handgun and acted alone.