BOSTON (CBS) – A Madden ’19 video game tournament was underway at a mall in Jacksonville, Florida when gunfire suddenly erupted Sunday afternoon.

People could be heard screaming on a live stream of the event. At least a dozen shots rang out.

jackso Boston Gamers React To Deadly Mass Shooting At Jacksonville Tournament

The site of a deadly shooting in Jacksonville, Florida. (WBZ-TV)

The shooting left three people dead, including the gunman, identified as 24-year old David Katz of Baltimore. Police say he was competing in the tournament and took his own life after opening fire.

In Boston, police stepped up security at the Seaport World Trade Center where the Shine Series, a similar video game tournament, was taking place.

A local gamer described how competitive these events can be.

“These players take their games very seriously,” said Jamie York. “These people are under a lot of pressure. It’s a lot of fun and I can’t imagine getting – having something like that happen.”

The shooting left nine people with gunshot wounds in addition to the three who were killed. Police believe Katz used one handgun and acted alone.

