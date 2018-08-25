  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Gun Control, Local TV, Parkland Florida

BOSTON (AP) — The parents of one of the 17 people slain at the Parkland, Florida school shooting will join gun-control advocates and a city councilor at an event in Boston designed to call attention to gun violence.

Organizers say the event will be held at City Hall Plaza on Monday. They’re calling it a “Back to School Fashion Show” and say models will walk on a catwalk sporting “provocative wear” such as helmets and bulletproof vests.

parkland Parents Of Parkland Shooting Victim To Attend Provocative Boston Fashion Show

Manuel Oliver and Patricia Oliver attend ‘Women’s March Los Angeles hosts March For Our Lives LA: Road to Change & the Parkland survivors & activists’ at St. Elmo’s Village on July 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Among those attending are Manuel and Patricia Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the February shooting in Parkland. Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley, who’s challenging U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano, is also expected to attend.

The Olivers also joined advocates who were marching across Massachusetts this week in support of stricter gun laws.

