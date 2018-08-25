BOSTON (CBS) – It was a simple, yet powerful call for justice. About two dozens members from the nationwide group “Catholics for Action” gathered outside of the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston’s South End to pray for the victims of sexual abuse by the clergy.

“We can’t wait for the church to make corrective action. We demand change,” said Kelly West of Catholics for Action.

This comes in the wake of a disturbing report by a Pennsylvania grand jury accusing the Roman Catholic Church of covering up decades of child sexual abuse by more than 300 priests.

“On Sunday, with the report released, I was enraged. I felt betrayed by the church community,” said West.

Cardinal Sean O’Malley is taking steps to address the scandal by inviting hundreds of local priests for a meeting on Tuesday. Some devoted Catholics told WBZ-TV it’s not enough.

Despite the scathing report, one Somerville mother said her faith is still strong. Emily Spicer-Hankle brought her infant daughter Saturday to call for accountable and change within the church, so she never has to worry about her children’s safety.

“It makes me think that I want to make sure that she’s in a safe place. And as much as we really trust the people in our church community, what you see when you see all these reports is that it’s hard to know,” said Emily Spicer-Hankle of Catholics for Action.