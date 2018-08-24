BOSTON (Hoodline) – Interested in getting intel on the freshest new spots in Fenway? From a baseball-oriented clothing store to a coffee shop, read on for a list of the newest businesses to open their doors in this Boston neighborhood.

Baseballism

71 Lansdownse St.

Baseballism is a clothing and sportswear brand based in Portland, Oregon. This new outlet sells its Flag Man-branded gear, from T-shirts and sweatshirts to caps and backpacks. (The Flag Man logo looks like a baseball batter with a flagpole instead of a bat.)

Apparel is available for men, women and children, along with a large number of accessories, including keychains, wallets and watches. Look for handbags made from baseball glove leather, baseball-themed wood signs, baby onesies, patterned button-down shirts for men and more.

Baseballism has just one review on Yelp so far.

Yelper Sue G., who reviewed it on Aug. 8, wrote, “Great store and location. The brand is for baseball lovers everywhere. The staff was very kind and helpful, and the sizes they did not have, they ordered from the warehouse and had it shipped.”

Baseballism is open from 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.–8 p.m. on Sunday.

Fenway Johnnie’s

96 Brookline Ave.

Photo: Dakota F./Yelp

Fenway Johnnie’s is a bar and restaurant near the ballpark that comes from the team behind West End Johnnie’s. At the new spot, you’ll find elevated bar food, like chipotle french fries, meatballs in marinara sauce and a smoked gouda burger. More substantial main dishes include grilled swordfish, a sausage plate and vegetable gnocchi.

Signature cocktails, craft beer and a handful of wines round out the menu.

With a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp, Fenway Johnnie’s is still finding its way, but it’s still in the early days.

Yelper Ericka W., who reviewed it on July 7, wrote, “Best bar/lounge closest to Fenway. Reasonably priced, amazing food and stellar service. Strongly recommended if on a budget while waiting for a game or for a good dinner by the park.”

Karyn R. noted, “Service was super quick and attentive. Our bartender was ready with a cocktail as we were taking our last sip. Nice job!”

Fenway Johnnie’s is open from 4 p.m.–midnight on Tuesday-Thursday and 4 p.m.–2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It’s closed on Monday and Sunday.)

Caffè Nero

1375 Boylston St.

Photo: Ji L./Yelp

Finally, there’s the newest Caffè Nero. The growing regional chain offers three hours of free Wi-Fi and comfortable seating to go with its food and drinks.

Drinks include hot and iced coffees from beans roasted in-house, hot apple cider and fruit smoothies. Breakfast is served all day, including sweet and savory croissants and yogurt topped with fruit. There are also numerous sandwiches on fresh-baked breads, and salads like chicken Caesar and Caprese.

Caffè Nero’s current rating of 4.5 stars out of six reviews on Yelp indicates positive feedback from customers.

Yelper Ji L. wrote, “A delightful stop for award-winning handcrafted premium coffee. It’s slightly more expensive than competitors in the area (Pavement and Starbucks), but worth the up-charge.”

Yelper Eesha D. wrote, “This is my absolute favorite place. I come here multiple times a week to study and grab coffee. The environment is very relaxing and there are a lot of tables to sit at and study.”

Caffè Nero is open from 6:30 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekends.