BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins have yet to release any images of the sweaters they’ll be wearing when they head outdoors to take on the Blackhawks in next season’s Winter Classic, but on Friday, the team dropped a bit of a teaser.

The Bruins tweeted out an image of an old Bruins logo — a very old Bruins logo — stating that the team will be wearing it for this year’s Winter Classic.

Check it out:

The full jersey is not yet known, but clearly the Bruins will be paying homage to their history. This B was worn on their sweaters in the 1930s, so it’s appropriate to bust out a throwback look for the Original Six matchup. In fact, the Blackhawks will be throwing it back even farther than Boston:

Here’s a look at the look the Bruins went with for the Winter Classic in 2010 at Fenway Park:

winter classic 2010 Bruins Share Throwback Logo For Winter Classic Jerseys

Zdeno Chara salutes fans after the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

And here’s what the Bruins wore for the Winter Classic in 2016 at Gillette Stadium:

torey krug Bruins Share Throwback Logo For Winter Classic Jerseys

Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug during the 2016 Winter Classic against the Montreal Canadiens. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Bruins will take on the Blackhawks on New Year’s Day at Notre Dame Stadium in the upcoming season, Boston’s third appearance in the annual event.

