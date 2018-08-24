BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins have yet to release any images of the sweaters they’ll be wearing when they head outdoors to take on the Blackhawks in next season’s Winter Classic, but on Friday, the team dropped a bit of a teaser.

The Bruins tweeted out an image of an old Bruins logo — a very old Bruins logo — stating that the team will be wearing it for this year’s Winter Classic.

Check it out:

A first look at the 1930’s throwback logo we’ll be wearing when we go #BackOutdoors on Jan. 1, 2019. #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/q8xqfXHUkL — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 24, 2018

The full jersey is not yet known, but clearly the Bruins will be paying homage to their history. This B was worn on their sweaters in the 1930s, so it’s appropriate to bust out a throwback look for the Original Six matchup. In fact, the Blackhawks will be throwing it back even farther than Boston:

On Jan. 1, 2019, we’ll be throwing it back—way back—to the striking sweaters of the 1920s and '30s. Here’s an exclusive look at the logo we’ll proudly wear in the #WinterClassic! pic.twitter.com/PtlVmO7avY — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 24, 2018

Here’s a look at the look the Bruins went with for the Winter Classic in 2010 at Fenway Park:

And here’s what the Bruins wore for the Winter Classic in 2016 at Gillette Stadium:

The Bruins will take on the Blackhawks on New Year’s Day at Notre Dame Stadium in the upcoming season, Boston’s third appearance in the annual event.